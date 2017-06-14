Best orange juice
By Siobhan Chan
Find out which orange juice won over consumers in our taste test.
No Sunday morning breakfast is complete without a refreshing glass of orange juice to wash it all down. But which ones will get your tastebuds tingling?
Enjoy a juice boost to start your day? We asked members of the public to help us taste, rate and rank the best OJs so you know what should be filling your fridge door.
Our orange juice fanatics tasted Tropicana and Innocent juices and ranked them alongside those from Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
The results reveal which supermarket own-labels beat the big brands, and show that most expensive orange juices aren’t always the tastiest.
How we test orange juice
We asked a consumer panel to blind-test not-from-concentrate orange juice that isn’t freshly squeezed and has no ‘bits’ in it – the kind of carton or bottle you’d pick up from the chilled aisle to go alongside a typical family brunch.
92 orange juice fans took part in our taste test in October 2016, where each juice was tasted at least 60 times and judged on flavour (which counted towards 50% of the score), appearance (20%), aroma (15%) and texture (15%).
Types of orange juice
- Fruit juice from concentrate is juice that has had some water evaporated off and re-added later. It can be frozen and transported, and aromas and flavours can be added.
- Not-from-concentrate orange juice You’ll find this in the chilled section of the supermarket. It’s extracted from the fruit and can be pasteurised so that it lasts longer, or frozen for transport.
- Freshly squeezed juice must be packed shortly after being extracted, and the use-by date must be within 14 days after the juice was squeezed.
- Fruit juice drink can contain added sugar and water.