Pick the best red wine to curl up with in winter from our expert taste test of affordable supermarket red wines.

Faced with an aisle of red wine in the supermarket, what do you pick that’s ideal for enjoying on the cold, dark evenings ahead? We asked supermarkets to put forward red wines that are ripe for drinking in the winter months and great value, too.

Our panel of expert wine buffs tasted 10 supermarket red wines priced between £4.99 and £8, and found one which impressed enough to be awarded our sought-after Which? Best Buy.

Red wines for drinking in winter Retailer Name Price Tasting notes Score Aldi Aldi Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec £5.99 Asda La Moneda Reserva Malbec 2015 £7 Lidl Baturrica Tarragona Gran Reserva, 2010 £4.99 Morrisons Wm Morrison Cotes du Rhone Villages £6.50 M&S M&S Vinalta Malbec, Argentina, 2015 £8 Sainsbury's Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Languedoc Rouge 2015 £7 Spar Spar M Malbec 2015 Pays d'Oc £6 Tesco Tesco finest Mendoza Malbec 2015 £7 The Co-operative The Co-operative Irresistible Bio Bio Malbec 2015 £6.99 Waitrose Parker Favourite Son Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 Coonawarra £7.49 Table notes: Prices correct at time of publication in November 2016

How we test wine

We asked supermarkets to nominate an own-label or exclusive red wine, suitable for drinking in winter and costing between £5 and £8, that they felt was good value.

Each wine was tasted blind and then rated by our panel of experts. Each expert tasted the drinks in a different order.

Our experts were: Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker, and co-chairman of the International Wine Challenge (IWC); Sam Caporn, Master of Wine, wine consultant, speaker, writer and IWC judge; Oz Clarke, award-winning wine writer, speaker and broadcaster; and Kathryn McWhirter, author, writer and translator, mainly about wine.

