Best sausages

Discover the best premium pork sausages, as recommended by our expert taste test panel.

Whether cooked on the barbecue or as the centrepiece of a fry up, the great British banger is a much-loved favourite. In fact, as a nation we chomp through more than 175,000 tonnes of sausages a year - spending more than £715m in the process.

To find out which sausages you should choose we asked our panel of food experts to taste, rate and rank 14 premium pork varieties.

All the sausages we assessed are available from the major supermarkets, including own-brand bangers from Aldi, Asda, The Co-operative, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose, plus popular sausage brands such as Black Farmer and Porky Whites

Our results show that there are real differences between the best and worst brands, from succulent sausages that are packed with flavour to dry, tasteless bangers wrapped in artificial skins.

Which sausages are best?

Best premium pork sausages Retailer Name Pack size Price Tasting notes Score Aldi Specially Selected Traditional Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £1.95, (£4.88/Kg) Asda Extra Special 10 Classic Pork Sausages 10 sausages (750g) £4, (£5.33/Kg) Black Farmer Premium Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3, (£7.50/Kg) The Co-operative Irresistible Outdoor Bred Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3.29, (£8.23/Kg) Debbie & Andrews Perfect Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3, (£7.50/Kg) Heck 97% Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3, (£7.50/Kg) Iceland Luxury 10 Outdoor Bred Pork Premium Sausages 10 sausages (600g) £3, (5/Kg) Lidl Deluxe Freedom Food Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £1.95, (£4.88/Kg) Marks & Spencer British Outdoor Bred 97% Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3.20, (£8/Kg) Morrisons The Best Pork Sausages 10 sausages (667g) £4, (£6/Kg) Porky Whites Premium Surrey Pork Sausages 6 sausages (454g) £2.50, (£5.51/Kg) Sainsbury's Taste The Difference British Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3, (£7.50/Kg) Tesco Finest British Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £2.50, (£6.25/Kg) Waitrose 1 Free Range Pork Sausages 6 sausages (400g) £3.29, (£8.23/Kg) Table notes: Prices correct as of July 2017

How we test sausages

We asked a panel of four experts to rate and assess 14 premium pork sausages that you can buy from your local supermarket.

Our experts blind tasted each sausage and assessed their taste, texture, aroma and appearance. We combined these scores to give an overall rating based on:

50% taste

20% texture

20% aroma

10% appearance

Our experts...

Ryan Simpson is head chef and owner of award-winning restaurant Orwells.

Keith Fisher is a fourth-generation master butcher and chief executive officer of The Institute of Meat.

Alan Hayward is an award-winning butcher, and managing director of meat and game suppliers Vicars Game Ltd.

Lynsey Coughlan is operations director at celebrated retail butchers The Ginger Pig.