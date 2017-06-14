Best whisky

Find out how Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie and other big brand whiskies stack up against the supermarket tipples.

Life's too short to drink bad whisky - so is the best supermarket whisky worthy of your time? Can it compete with leading brands such as Glenfiddich and Glenmorangie?

Our expert panel has tested 10 single malt and three blended Scotch whiskies to find out. In the table below, Which? members can log in to find out which of the whiskies we reviewed earned Best Buy honours, along with scores and tasting notes for each one.

If you're not a member, you can take out a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to this and all of our other reviews.

Single malt whiskies rated Retailer/brand Name Price (for 700ml bottle) Tasting Notes Score Aldi Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt £17.99 Asda Extra Special Islay Single Malt £20.50 The Co-operative 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky £22.99 Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Years £35 Glenmorangie 10 Years £35 Lidl Ben Bracken 8 Year Single Malt £18.99 Marks & Spencer Speyside 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £30 Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky £20 Tesco Finest Single Malt 12 Year Old Highland Whisky £25 Waitrose 12 Year Old Single Malt Islay £30.50

Blended whiskies rated Retailer Name Price Tasting Notes Score Aldi Highland Black 8 Year Old £12.99 Waitrose 8 Year Old Blended Scotch £18 Lidl Queen Margot 8 Year Blended Scotch £12.99

How we tested whisky

We asked supermarkets to nominate good-quality own-brand or exclusive products. We asked for a single malt Scotch whisky and an eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky. We also selected branded whiskies that were sold by most major supermarkets.

Each drink was tasted blind and rated by a panel of experts. Each expert tasted the drinks in a different order.

They tasted whiskies neat and also with 5ml of water to 50ml whisky, with each accounting for 50% of the overall score.

Our experts were: Ian Wisniewski, spirits writer and consultant; Ian Buxton, consultant, commentator and author; Neil Ridley, drinks writer and consultant; and Stefan Botfield, buyer for the drinks importer/distributor Amathus.