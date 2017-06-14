Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best whisky

By Siobhan Chan

Find out how Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie and other big brand whiskies stack up against the supermarket tipples.

Life's too short to drink bad whisky - so is the best supermarket whisky worthy of your time? Can it compete with leading brands such as Glenfiddich and Glenmorangie?

Our expert panel has tested 10 single malt and three blended Scotch whiskies to find out. In the table below, Which? members can log in to find out which of the whiskies we reviewed earned Best Buy honours, along with scores and tasting notes for each one. 

Single malt whiskies rated
Retailer/brand Name Price (for 700ml bottle) Tasting Notes Score
Aldi Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt £17.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Asda Extra Special Islay Single Malt £20.50 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
The Co-operative 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky £22.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Years £35 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Glenmorangie 10 Years £35 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Lidl Ben Bracken 8 Year Single Malt £18.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Marks & Spencer Speyside 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £30 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky £20 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Tesco Finest Single Malt 12 Year Old Highland Whisky £25 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Waitrose 12 Year Old Single Malt Islay £30.50 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Blended whiskies rated
Retailer Name Price Tasting Notes Score
Aldi Highland Black 8 Year Old £12.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Waitrose 8 Year Old Blended Scotch £18 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Lidl Queen Margot 8 Year Blended Scotch £12.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

How we tested whisky

We asked supermarkets to nominate good-quality own-brand or exclusive products. We asked for a single malt Scotch whisky and an eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky. We also selected branded whiskies that were sold by most major supermarkets.

Each drink was tasted blind and rated by a panel of experts. Each expert tasted the drinks in a different order.

They tasted whiskies neat and also with 5ml of water to 50ml whisky, with each accounting for 50% of the overall score.

Our experts were: Ian Wisniewski, spirits writer and consultant; Ian Buxton, consultant, commentator and author; Neil Ridley, drinks writer and consultant; and Stefan Botfield, buyer for the drinks importer/distributor Amathus.

