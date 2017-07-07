Are Magimix food processors any good?

French brand Magimix makes both food processors and mini choppers, but does it make them well? Several Magimix food processors and choppers have undergone our rigorous lab testing - to find out how they did, visit our food processor reviews.

Every year, Which? tests food processors from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests compare how well each model works under the strictest of conditions. For example, we keep all eggs at the same temperature, so what when we whisk them in each food processor, the results can be rated fairly and we can accurately measure the increase in volume.

Magimix food processors have managed to earn our five-star ratings for key tasks such as grating, slicing and mixing, but how do they stack up against other food processors? Read on to find out.

Which? verdict on Magimix food processors

Below, we've pulled together all our test results for Magimix food processors, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the brand. We've also outlined how many current Magimix models are Best Buys and listed overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Magimix food processor is right for you.

