Food processor attachments explained

Food processors can come with a confusing array of attachments and accessories - the more you get, the more you'll end up paying out. But it's only worth investing in a model with a lot of attachments if you can be sure that you'll actually need them, otherwise they'll only take up valuable kitchen space and leave you out of pocket.

Brands like Kenwood, Magimix, Bosch and Philips tend to sell a range of food processors where the basic product is the same, but the number of additional attachments you get increases as you move up the range - as does the price tag. And premium brands like KitchenAid and Sage usually come with an entire boxful of weird and wonderful accessories.

Before spending more on a model that may come with attachments you don't need, use this guide to find out what each attachment does and how likely you really are to use them.

Once you know what you need, head to our food processor reviews to find the best model for you.