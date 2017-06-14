Kenwood food processors guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Kenwood is a household name, but do its food processors live up to expectations? Find out with our ultimate guide to Kenwood food processors.
Kenwood is a longstanding British brand (now owned by Italian company DeLonghi) that has been making food preparation appliances for over 60 years. It's been on the scene for a while, but how can you be sure that a Kenwood model is best for you?
Every year, Which? tests food processors from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests compare how well each model works under the strictest of conditions. For example, we keep all eggs at the same temperature, so that when we whisk them in each food processor, the results can be rated fairly and we can accurately measure the increase in volume.
We've been testing Kenwood food processors for nearly as long as it has been making them, and we've crunched the numbers to bring you our verdict on how good they are. To find out how the latest Kenwood food processors scored in our tests, head to our food processor reviews. Alternatively, read on to learn how Kenwood compares to other food processor brands.
Which? verdict on Kenwood food processors
Below, we've pulled together all our test results for Kenwood food processors, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the brand. We've also outlined how many current Kenwood models are Best Buys and listed overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Kenwood food processor is right for you.
|Kenwood food processors overview table
|Number tested
|16
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Kenwood food processor?
How much do Kenwood food processors cost?
Kenwood food processor prices vary widely - it's regularly possible to buy simple Kenwood models for around £40 (although it can be possible to spend less, too). At the other end of the scale, some models are closer to £400.
Which end of the scale is best for you is likely to depend on how often you'd like to use your food processor and how much you'd like to do with it - more expensive models come with a diverse range of attachments, more powerful motors and tend to have both metallic bases and shatterproof bowls. More affordable models are more likely to be made from plastic and may not come with every attachment imaginable, but they will take care of straightforward tasks and be easy to store between uses.