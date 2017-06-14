Philips food processors guide

Philips makes a diverse range of appliances, from food preparation gadgets to shavers and electric toothbrushes. Its compact food processors tend to be more affordable than those from other big brands, but can you rely on them to both work well and last?

We've put Philips food processors through our tough tests to find out - head straight to our food processor reviews to see how they did.

We test food processors from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent tests compare how well each model works under the strictest of conditions. For example, we knead dough in each food processor then bake it to see how well it rises. We slice each loaf open and check the bread structure to see whether there are any large air holes which might indicate an uneven mix.

Our tests have shown Philips food processors tend to chop well, and some have earned our five-star rating for their blending. Read on to discover how Philips food processors compare to those from other brands.

Which? verdict on Philips food processors

Below, we've collated all our test results for Philips food processors, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to give you an at-a-glance guide. In the table we outline how many current Philips models are Best Buys and highlighted overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Philips food processor is right for you.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.