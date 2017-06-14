Philips food processors guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Could a Philips food processor be the right choice for you? Find out with our essential guide.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Philips makes a diverse range of appliances, from food preparation gadgets to shavers and electric toothbrushes. Its compact food processors tend to be more affordable than those from other big brands, but can you rely on them to both work well and last?
We've put Philips food processors through our tough tests to find out - head straight to our food processor reviews to see how they did.
We test food processors from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent tests compare how well each model works under the strictest of conditions. For example, we knead dough in each food processor then bake it to see how well it rises. We slice each loaf open and check the bread structure to see whether there are any large air holes which might indicate an uneven mix.
Our tests have shown Philips food processors tend to chop well, and some have earned our five-star rating for their blending. Read on to discover how Philips food processors compare to those from other brands.
Which? verdict on Philips food processors
Below, we've collated all our test results for Philips food processors, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to give you an at-a-glance guide. In the table we outline how many current Philips models are Best Buys and highlighted overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Philips food processor is right for you.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.
|Philips food processors overview table
|Number tested
|3
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Philips food processor?
|Find out whether any Philips models have been awarded Best Buy or Don't Buy status by visiting our food processor reviews.
KeyMember Content
How much do Philips food processors cost?
Philips food processors sit at the lower to mid-range of the market - it's possible to buy them for less than £40, while pricier models top out at £150. Pricier models have more powerful motors, large bowls and a greater number of attachments to allow you to process larger amounts of food in a greater variety of ways.