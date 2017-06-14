Reliable food processor brands
When you look at a food processor in a shop, you have no way of telling how long it will last. But at Which? we rate the major brands for their reliability, so we can let you know which brands are really built to last.
Our reliability ratings below are based on the experiences of more than 800 Which? members who own food processors. Big brands such as Kenwood, Magimix and Philips are all featured in our reliability ratings, so you can see which brand makes food processors that last the distance. Once you've discovered which brands are the most reliable, use our in-depth food processor reviews to find the best model for you.
|Food processor brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Score
|Reliability score
|94%
|94%
|92%
How food processor brands compare
Food processors are generally very reliable - they're less likely to develop faults than kettles, toasters or coffee machines, although they aren't quite as reliable as stand mixers. In our survey, the least reliable small appliance - toasters - earned an average reliability score of 70%, but food processors easily beat this with an average score of 94%. Kenwood food processors are a particularly popular purchase - 40% of those surveyed had opted for this brand.
The differences between food processor brands become even more marked when you also compare customer satisfaction scores and how well products from each brand score in our expert tests. To see how food processor brands stack up when compared on reliability, average test score and customer satisfaction, head to our best food processor brands page.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of food processors with problems per brand in our survey. The results are weighted so that more serious problems affect the score more than minor issues. We also give more weight to faults that occur in newer appliances so that older models don't unfairly influence the score. Our star ratings in the table show a food processor brand's reliability when compared with other brands.
Common food processor problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their food processors, these were encountered most often:
- Lid broke 20%
- Plastic bowl cracked 16%
- Stopped working 10%
If an attachment or accessory breaks on your food processor, it's not necessarily the end of the road. Big brands such as Kenwood usually have spare parts available to buy, so try contacting the manufacturer or searching online to see if you can replace a broken lid or bowl before splashing out on a new food processor.
Food processor reviews you can trust
We test a wide variety of food processors, from the biggest brands to budget models, large and small-capacity food processors and choppers, and models with lots of extra attachments. We rate how good each and every food processor is at slicing, grating, chopping, mixing and more. So when a food processor does brilliantly in all our tests, you'll know it will be great when you get it home.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products we test ourselves, so you can be confident that our reviews will help you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.