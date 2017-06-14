Infant formula milk

Expert advice on what milk to choose for the first year of your baby's life, the differences between the brands Aptamil and SMA and if you need follow-on formula.

Infant formula milk is often labelled as First milk or Stage 1 and is suitable for use from birth.

The products you’re likely to see on shelves are Aptamil First milk, Cow & Gate first infant milk, HiPP Organic Combiotic first infant milk and SMA First Infant Milk.

The government recommends an infant formula based on cow’s protein as the only safe alternative to breastfeeding although recently the use of formulas made from goat's milk have also been permitted in the EU. You shouldn’t give babies under one cow’s or goat's milk as a main drink – it doesn’t have the right level of nutrients or proteins needed for growth.

Infant formula milk ingredients

The make-up of infant formula is as close to breast milk as possible, however it's impossible to replicate all the ingredients found in breast milk. The ingredients in infant formula are strictly controlled under The Infant Formula and Follow-on Formula (England) Regulations 2007.

The regulations dictate compositional criteria, minimum and maximum levels of nutrients that must be included, the level of pesticide residue permitted, how formulas can be named and labelled, and how the formulas can be presented (for example, they're not allowed to include pictures of babies that may idealise the use of the products).

Under the regulations, infant formula is not allowed to be advertised to the public or be offered at a discounted rate (so that it doesn’t undermine breastfeeding).

Does my baby need infant formula milk?

If you're not breastfeeding, yes.

Infant formula provides all the important nutrients your baby needs and is the only safe alternative to breastfeeding. If you receive Healthy Start vouchers, you can use these to buy infant formula.

The majority of infant formulas are cow's milk based, however there are also formulas available that are based on goat's and which that have been made to the same strict nutritional standards. Goat’s milk formulas aren't suitable alternatives for babies with allergies to cow’s milk (an intolerance to the protein) or a lactose intolerance. The protein in goat’s milk is very similar to that in cow’s , and the levels of lactose in goat’s milk and cow’s milk are also similar, so babies who react to cow’s milk are also very likely to react to goat’s milk.

You also shouldn’t use soya milk formula unless recommended to do so by a doctor.

What about follow-on formula?

Follow-on formula can be used from six months (it's not suitable from birth). All the brands have a follow-on formula and these are usually labelled as Stage 2, other than Hipp Organic Combiotic follow on milk, which is labelled as Stage 3.

Follow-on formula contains the same ingredients as infant formula and the levels of nutrients it contains are also strictly controlled under The Infant Formula and Follow-on Formula (England) Regulations 2007. However, it does contain higher levels of iron and vitamin D.

The restrictions that cover infant formula also cover follow-on formula, except that follow-on formula can be advertised and offered on promotion. 67% of parents told us they have used follow-on formula.

Does my baby need follow-on formula?

No. The government advice is that follow on formula is not necessary; you can continue to give infant formula if not breastfeeding.

As such, follow-on formula can't be purchased with Healthy Start vouchers. However, some retailers do offer discounts or money-off vouchers.

Babies are born with an iron store that by six months has started to deplete, so they need a higher dietary intake. Because of this, some people choose to switch to follow-on formula. However, when weaning your baby you can start to include iron-rich foods, such as fortified cereal, red meat and green leafy veg, into their diet which will be enough to meet their iron requirements.

The government recommends that all children from six months to five years old should take a daily supplement that contains vitamin D. However, if your baby is drinking around 500ml of infant formula a day then they'll be receiving enough vitamin D to meet their needs, so they won’t need additional drops.