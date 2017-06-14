Belling cooker guide

Belling is one of several brands owned by UK manufacturer Glen Dimplex Home Appliances. Other brands under the same group include New World, Stoves and Britannia. Belling is a popular brand and covers the full range of cooking appliances.

Belling cookers tend to sit in the middle of the market in terms of price, with a no-frills modern style. But do they produce middle-of-the-road results? And can you rely on them to cook for years to come, or are they prone to break down?

On this page, we reveal how well Belling cookers tend to do in our tests, how reliable they are and what Belling owners think of them. We've pulled all our testing knowledge together, along with a comprehensive survey of owners' views, to bring you an at-a-glance guide. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

