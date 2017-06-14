Most reliable freestanding cooker brands

When you buy a new cooker, you want to be sure it won't sabotage your dinner with an unreliable temperature control or uneven heat distribution. But it's no good buying a brilliant cooker that falls apart within a few years either.

We've been testing cookers for decades, so we know which brands can be relied upon for hassle-free cooking and which break down more often, leaving you facing the possibility of pricey repairs. This year, more than 850 Which? members answered our call to let us know about problems they've had with their cookers, from dodgy oven doors to hobs that won't fire up and more besides.

In our brand reliability comparison table below you can find out which of nine different brands, from AEG and Beko to Stoves and Zanussi, top the reliability pile, and which to steer well clear of. To go straight to the reviews of each brand, simply click on the link.

Unfortunately, our survey shows that many cooker brands are not that reliable compared with other appliances we investigated. No cooker brand got a five-star rating for reliability and almost half of the least reliable brand's cookers broke down within five years of purchase. By contrast, choose a cooker from our most reliable brand and you have less than a one in five chance of this happening.

Read on to discover the freestanding cooker brands that you can rely upon for years.