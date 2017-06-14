Top 9 cooker brands for 2017

We've been testing freestanding cookers for decades. Hundreds of sponge cakes, trays of shortbread and tins of baked beans have been mixed, baked and simmered in pursuit of our goal of recommending only the best cookers for you.

Our comparative tests of all the most popular and widely available cookers on the market has given us an unrivalled insight into the strengths and weaknesses of each brand. Each cooker we test is put through a raft of rigorous tests over nine weeks. We use these results to produce our in-depth cooker reviews that include models from AEG, Belling, Cannon, Hotpoint, Zanussi and more.

We also survey hundreds of appliance owners every year to find out which brands experience the least faults and which leave owners satisfied. The results of our survey enable us to give the major cooker brands an overall score for customer satisfaction and reliability.

Only logged-in members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.