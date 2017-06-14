Freestanding cookers advice guides

Freestanding cookers advice guidesOur cookers buying guides reveal everything you need to know to buy the right cooker for you.FeaturedHow to buy the best freestanding cookerby Jane DarlingWhich? cookers buying guide with all you need to know about buying gas and electric cookers, including useful cooker features and choosing advice.FeaturedGas cookers vs electric cookersby Jane DarlingWe explain the pros and cons of gas and electric cookers to help you choose. Find out which is cheapest to run, and which is better for cooking and cleaning.FeaturedBest Cooker Brandsby Jane DarlingOur independent guide to the best cooker brands. We combine years of testing experience with cooker owners' views to uncover which brands are best.In this guide (9 articles)Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginHow we test cookersWhat does a cooker need to do to become a Which? Best Buy? Read about the tough tests we put the ovens, grills and hobs through to to uncover the best cookers.Freestanding cookers jargon busterOur expert guide to the main types of cookers and important features. From catalytic liners to telescopic shelf runners, find out all you need to know.Top five best freestanding cookersWhich? experts round up 2017's best freestanding cookers, based on our in-depth lab tests. Top cooker picks - including dual-fuel, electric and gas cookers.