Best freezers for your garage
By Jess O'Leary
Most freezers are designed to be kept in rooms that don't get colder than 10°C. If you want a freezer for your garage, make sure you read our guide before you buy.
Freezers in garages: what you need to know
Most of the fridges and freezers you can buy are made to be kept inside your home, rather than in an unheated garage.
The lowest room temperature that these appliances are designed to work in is 10°C. Keep your freezer in a room that gets any colder, and there’s a chance it will stop working properly, causing all of the food inside to defrost.
If you plan to keep your freezer in your kitchen and are just looking for the best freezer for keeping your food safely frozen
Should I keep my freezer in the garage?
In practice, lots of people keep freezers in their garages for years without experiencing any problems. Plus you may not have room for a freezer in your kitchen, so it’s very much a personal judgement call.
If you do decide to keep your freezer in your garage, it’s worth bearing in mind that this might invalidate its warranty – so check the small print first.
Are there any freezers that are suitable for my garage?
Yes. Beko is the only manufacturer that claims its freezers can be kept in garages. Its freezers are guaranteed to work in outside-room temperatures that reach as low as -15°C.
So if you're specifically looking for a freezer for your garage, consider buying a Beko.
Freezer climate class
Every fridge, freezer and fridge freezer has a climate class. This is the range of room temperatures the freezer is designed to work within.
Climate classes are set by an international standard and range from 10°C to 43°C to cover hotter and colder countries. Here’s the full list of climate classes and the temperatures they cover:
- 10-32°C: SN
- 16-32°C: N
- 16-38°C: ST
- 16-43°C: T
Most UK freezers have a climate class of SN and will work in rooms that range from 10°C to 32°C. You can find out the climate class of your freezer by checking the rating plate or instruction manual.
The best freezers freeze fast so food is fresher when you defrost it and keep food safely frozen 24/7, even when the outside room temperature changes.