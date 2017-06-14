Best freezers for your garage

Freezers in garages: what you need to know

Most of the fridges and freezers you can buy are made to be kept inside your home, rather than in an unheated garage.

The lowest room temperature that these appliances are designed to work in is 10°C. Keep your freezer in a room that gets any colder, and there’s a chance it will stop working properly, causing all of the food inside to defrost.

If you plan to keep your freezer in your kitchen and are just looking for the best freezer for keeping your food safely frozen, head straight to our freezer reviews.