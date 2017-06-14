Energy-efficient freezers
By Ben Slater
Save money with a freezer that uses less electricity. We reveal the best energy-efficient models.
Your freezer is one of the few appliances you have plugged in and switched on all the time, so it’s constantly using electricity.
All freezers sold in Britain are required by law to carry an energy label, which rates a model’s efficiency and gives you an indication about which ones cost less to run, as they will reduce your electricity bills.
In theory, the most energy-efficient models carry the A+++ logo, while the least efficient will be labelled a ‘D’.
When we review freezers, we test the energy use of each model. Our tests have found that even models that carry the same energy label can cost varying amounts to run each year.
Freezer energy-use comparison tool
Use our tool below to compare the annual running costs for all of the freezers we’ve reviewed. Then follow the links to read our full reviews.
Top energy-saving freezers
All of the freezers we review are tested and rated for their true energy use. But the best freezers are also able to freeze quickly, keep your food fresher for longer, are quiet to run and easy to use. Below, we reveal the five freezers we’ve tested that are cheap to run but also came out top in our tough performance tests.
Best small freestanding freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This under-counter freezer isn’t just great for the low price and running costs – even if it cost twice as much, we still wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it. On top of rapid freezing times, it’s nice to know that you won’t need to fiddle with the thermostat or worry about your food staying safely frozen if the temperature in your kitchen rises or falls. We just wish it was slightly easier to use and clean, but it’s still a top all-round freezer, and a sure bet for a Best Buy.
Best tall freestanding freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This retro freezer looks the part, and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance, either. It’s one of the quickest freezers we’ve seen, meaning the nutrients in your fresh food are more likely to be locked in during the freezing process. While it’s not cheap to buy, you can at least take comfort in the fact that it’s very cheap to run for a freezer of this type. The only downsides are that it’s tricky to use and clean and it’s not frost-free.
Best small built-in freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
Integrated freezers tend to cost more than freestanding models, and this one is no exception. It is, however, one of the most economical freezers we’ve tested when it comes to running costs, so the lifetime costs of this freezer are likely to be lower than you think. When you consider that this freezer maintains a steady temperature in all conditions and chills rapidly to help lock in the freshness of your food, it starts to look like even better value for money.
Best tall built-in freezer
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
It might not be from the first brand that springs to mind when you think of freezers, but this tall integrated model is certainly worth considering. It’s not quite as quick at freezing as some of our Best Buys, but it makes up for that by being very energy efficient, maintaining a safe and steady temperature at all times and being quiet and easy to clean. There aren’t that many tall integrated freezers on the market, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this one should definitely be on your shortlist.
Best chest freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This cheap and cheerful chest freezer excels at the basics and should do everything you expect of it. It didn’t do poorly in any of our tests, and it excelled in many of them, including the most important one – freezing power. That means it will freeze rapidly, which is great news if you want to minimise the amount of nutrients that escape from your food during the freezing process. Giving all that freezing power for running costs of around £20 per year is impressive.