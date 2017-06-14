How to buy the best chest freezer

Which chest freezer features should I choose?

Chest freezers don’t have many features to deliberate over. The biggest difference between them and other freezer types is that most need to be defrosted manually. Frost-free options are few and far between. Here are the main features to think about:

Storage baskets

These are suspended over the main compartment and are really useful for keeping smaller items where you can find them easily. They’re also ideal for storing open packets of peas and chips upright, preventing them from spilling all over the main chest freezer section.

Counterbalanced lid

This works by keeping the chest freezer lid fixed in an open position once you’ve lifted it, leaving you with both hands free to add food or rummage around to find the item you’re looking for. Without this, you’ll have to prop the lid up with one hand while you reach inside with the other.

High temperature warning

These are either alarms or lights that activate if the temperature in the freezer starts to rise. This should give you plenty of time to investigate the problem and help you avoid having to discard the entire contents of your freezer.

Lock

Being able to lock the lid of your chest freezer is an invaluable safety feature, particularly if young children are around. It can also help prevent the contents of your fridge freezer from being stolen – handy if you keep your chest freezer in your garage.