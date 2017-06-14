How we test freezers

How well will the freezer freeze my food?

The faster food freezes, the fresher and more nutrient-loaded it will be when you defrost it. Plus there’s less chance for harmful bacteria to thrive. Fast cooling is essential if you like to bulk-buy and freeze large amounts of fresh food, or cook large batches of homemade meals to pop in your freezer.

Some freezers are super-fast, but some can take days to cool your food to safe temperatures. To test this, we load each freezer up with food equivalent gel packs - to simulate food that’s already stored inside – and allow them to acclimatize. We then test how quickly the freezer can freeze a fresh load of room-temperature gel packs. We also test whether the items already stored inside warm up during the process.

