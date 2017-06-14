Which? Don't Buy freezers

Don't Buy these dreadful freezers

The best freezers are cheap to run and keep your food safely frozen around the clock, whatever the temperature is in your kitchen. They also freeze groceries quickly, so your food will be as fresh and nutritious as possible when you defrost it. But some models fall so far of this benchmark we've flagged them as Don't Buys to avoid - to save you from wasting your money on a terrible freezer.

We expose the freezers that can't cope when your kitchen heats up or cools down, causing your food to over- or under-freeze. The best models keep food safely frozen round the clock, even if the temperature in your kitchen changes.

Our extensive lab tests have uncovered models that struggle to freeze our food-equivalent gel packs in two whole days of testing. The best manage the job in just a few hours.

Your freezer is switched on around the clock, and yet we've seen some real energy-guzzlers that cost a fortune to run for their size.

A Don't Buy freezer is one of the very worst models on the market. So to avoid buying a dud, make sure the freezer you're about to buy isn't on our Don't Buy list.

