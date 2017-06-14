Top five freezers for 2017

The best freezers will freeze food quickly to keep it in the best condition, and are cheap to run. The worst we've seen are sluggish at freezing, can guzzle energy, and be a pain to use and keep clean.

Whether you tend to buy frozen food, freeze fresh food or do a bit of both, you want whatever you put in the freezer to come out in the best possible condition. Food needs to be kept below -16°C to preserve it, and the quicker it gets down to that temperature the better.

When the best freezers cool more than twice as quickly as the worst in our tests, it’s easy to see which are likely to keep your food as nutrient-rich as possible and give you better value for money.

