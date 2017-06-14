Top 12 freezer brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of freezer

As you can see from the table above, one brands stands out at the top of the pile, with full marks for reliability, and impressive average review and customer scores. If you buy your freezer from this brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and freeze your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.

The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that score three stars for reliability, or have an average review score or customer score of less than 60%.

The least reliable brand in our survey earned the highest average review score. While you can't do much better when it comes to freezer performance, you should bear in mind that this power could come at a cost a few years down the line.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long freezers last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of freezer and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting freezers through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of freezer.

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.