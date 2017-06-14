Top 12 freezer brands for 2017

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which freezer brands are best? Our expert chart reveal whether big names such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung are worth buying.

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of freezers to find the best for freezing food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi. 

In the table below, we've collated all our freezer test results on the current test programme, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of freezer stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

Freezer brands rated
Brand name Average review score Reliability rating Customer score Verdict
Subscriber only content 76% 83% Not only does this brand top our table for freezer reliability, with an outstanding five stars, but it also earned the second highest average review and customer scores. There's no doubt that this is among the best freezer brands you can buy.
Subscriber only content 58% N/A The freezers we've reviewed from this brand didn't ace our tests and we don't have enough data to generate a customer score. But if you're considering this brand, you can take heart in the fact that this is one of the most reliable around, so it's more likely to stand the test of time.
Subscriber only content 73% 71% Freezers from this brand tend to be reasonably priced and among the most reliable you can buy. When you consider the fact that most of the the ones we've tested have also performed well in our tough freezing tests, this brand becomes pretty hard to beat.
Subscriber only content 65% 88% The vast majority of customers who own a freezer from this brand are satisfied with their purchase and would recommend the brand to a friend. That might have something to do with the fact that it's the fourth most reliable freezer brand, so you're less likely to run into problems a few years down the line.
Subscriber only content N/A N/A We haven't tested any freezers from this brand since 2015 and we didn't get enough responses in our survey to give a customer score. If you've got your eye on one, you may want to look at our reviews from other brands first, but if you're set on a model from this brand, you can at least take heart in the fact that it performed well in our 2016 reliability survey.
Subscriber only content 69% 74% We've tested some impressive freezers from this brand in recent years, and although they don't all live up these high standards, this is still a good all-round brand. Their freezers tend to be both affordable and reliable, which perhaps contributes to the third-highest customer score of any freezer brand in our 2016 survey.
Subscriber only content 61% N/A Freezers from this brand tend to be reliable and very energy efficient, so they should be a low-maintenance and low-cost option to run. They're often not cheap, though, and the ones we've subjected to our tough tests have been acceptable, rather than exceptional.
Subscriber only content 63% N/A This brand's freezers are both reliable and very energy-efficient, so they're less likely to drive up your energy or maintenance bills. But there are better options when it comes to performance, so if you want to maximise the amount of nutrients that are locked into your food when you freeze it, you might want to look elsewhere.
Subscriber only content N/A 70% We haven't tested any freezers from this brand in the last couple of years, but there are several other brands with superior reliability ratings and customer scores, so you might want to consider a freezer from one of these brands ahead of this one.
Subscriber only content N/A N/A We haven't tested any freezers from this brand since 2015 and we didn't get enough responses in our survey to give a customer score. It ranked third from bottom for reliability though, so you might be saving yourself a future headache if you opt for a brand higher up our table.
Subscriber only content 75% 72% This brand's freezers tend to do well in our tough performance tests and they get a respectable customer score. However, the brand came second bottom in our reliability survey, so buying a freezer from this brand is a little more risky than most others.
Subscriber only content 79% 70% With the highest average review score of any brand, you can't question the performance credentials of this freezer brand. But it's also the least reliable brand with the joint-lowest customer score, so you should consider that before buying one.

Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current freezers test programme. Our reliability rating and customer scores are based on a survey of 1,506 Which? members conducted in October 2016. Average test score calculated from all reviews from since July 2015. Customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand. Where N/A appears, survey data is not available for this brand. Table last updated December 2016.

Choosing the best brand of freezer

As you can see from the table above, one brands stands out at the top of the pile, with full marks for reliability, and impressive average review and customer scores. If you buy your freezer from this brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and freeze your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.

The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that score three stars for reliability, or have an average review score or customer score of less than 60%.

The least reliable brand in our survey earned the highest average review score. While you can't do much better when it comes to freezer performance, you should bear in mind that this power could come at a cost a few years down the line.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long freezers last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of freezer and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting freezers through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of freezer. 

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.

