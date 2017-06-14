How to buy the best American fridge freezer

What size American fridge freezer should I buy?

American fridge freezers are large and bulky, so it’s crucial to buy one that’s the right size for your kitchen – you don’t want it to dominate the space or block an area that you need access to.

You may also have to factor in extra space at the back, sides and/or top for air to circulate – particularly if it needs to fit inside a specialist housing in a built-in kitchen. With this in mind, it’s important to consider the following dimensions carefully:

Width

American fridge freezers are much wider than conventional models – some can be more than 90cm across.

Depth

They’re also deeper than standard models – typically 70cm or more. So make sure you factor this in if you’re planning to put your new fridge freezer in a different place.

American models can be too deep to manoeuvre through front doors and internal doors, so measure your doorways to see whether you’ll be able to get it into your kitchen. If you’re unsure, ask the retailer whether they will remove (and reattach) the fridge freezer doors when they deliver it – and whether this will cost extra.

Height

American models are around 175-180cm tall.