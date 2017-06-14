Fridge freezer features explained

Useful fridge freezer features

Mid-range fridge freezers typically have one or more of the features listed below. Some of these will boost chilling and freezing, while others can come in really handy – without adding a fortune to the price. Take a look at our pick of the top five cheap fridge freezers.

Frost-free freezer

If you splash out on only one feature, make it a frost-free freezer. These are designed to prevent ice from building up in the freezer compartment, meaning you’ll never face the messy or time-consuming task of having to defrost it.

In a 2014 survey of more than 1,000 Which? members, an incredible 97% rated this feature as useful. Prices are much lower than they used to be, too, with frost-free fridge freezers starting at around £200.

Quick-chill and fast-freeze functions

A quick-chill switch gives a boost of cooling power to chill fresh food to safe temperatures quickly, helping it stay fresher for longer and keeping nutrients locked inside. You switch it on when you put a lot of fresh food into your fridge at once - for example, after you've just done a big grocery shop.

The fast-freeze function works in the same way to freeze fresh food quickly. This means food will be fresher when it’s defrosted and will have retained more nutrients. Fast freezing also prevents the texture of some food – bread, for example – from changing too much.

If your fridge freezer doesn’t have a fast-freeze switch, you can turn the thermostat up to increase freezing power. But remember to turn it down again, though, or you’ll waste energy.

Holiday mode

If you go away a lot, a holiday (or vacation) mode should help to keep running costs down. This setting is designed to set the fridge to a warmer and more efficient setting on the assumption that you're unlikely to have fresh food, such as meat or vegetables, in the fridge while you're away for anything more than a few days. Food in the freezer should remain safely frozen when the holiday mode is enabled.

Fridge fan

Some models have a fan inside to circulate cold air through the fridge. This helps create an even temperature across the shelves, meaning food is less likely to spoil in warm spots or icy patches.

Electronic control panel

These have buttons and switches for all the functions in one easy-to-access place. Most control panels are positioned at the top – either on the inside or outside – of the fridge freezer.

Some have electronic thermostat controls, allowing you to raise or lower the temperature at the touch of a button. Others have lights to let you know which features are switched on – so you know whether it’s in fast-freeze mode, for example – and warning lights to let you know if you’ve left the door open or the temperature in the freezer is rising (see ‘high-temperature and door-open alarms’, below).

Adjustable door racks

These allow you to make the most of door storage space to hold bottles, jars and cartons.

For example, you can lower the bottom rack to create enough space for tall bottles of wine or soft drink, or lower a middle rack so there’s enough room for cartons of fruit juice and jars of mayonnaise.

Door-rack divider

The bottom door rack should be deep enough to comfortably fit a four-pint bottle of milk, but this can leave slimmer glass bottles rattling around whenever you open and close the door. A sliding door-rack divider holds bottles fast. Rubber bottle grips or ‘fingers’ work in the same way.