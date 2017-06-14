How to buy the best fridge freezer

Which type of fridge freezer do I need?

If you’re replacing your old fridge freezer, you’ll probably want the same type: be that freestanding, integrated or American.

If you’re redesigning your kitchen, it’s worth deciding on the type you want early on, when you’re planning the layout. Do you want an integrated fridge freezer that’s hidden away behind kitchen cupboard doors, or a freestanding one you can put anywhere? Or perhaps you want an American model with lots of storage space and a water and ice dispenser.

Below, we'll tell you about the pros and cons of each type to help you choose the best for your needs and budget.

Freestanding fridge freezers

These are the cheapest type you can buy, and there are more of them on the market. This means there’s more choice in terms of model, brand, budget and style.

Another advantage of freestanding models is that you can put them anywhere in your kitchen, and take them with you when you move. On the downside, they can be a bit of an eyesore.

Integrated fridge freezers

Integrated (or built-in) fridge freezers are tucked away behind kitchen cupboard doors and are ideal if you don’t like your appliances to be out on view in your kitchen. They’re more expensive than freestanding models, though, and there are fewer to choose from.

American fridge freezers

If you've got a large kitchen, you've probably got an American or side-by-side fridge freezer on your wish-list. They're sleek, stylish and with loads of storage space. Most come with enhanced features, such as separate thermostats for more accurate temperature control, and water and ice dispensers. At the same time, however, they’re expensive, pricey to power and take up a lot of floor space.

