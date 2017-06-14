How to buy the best integrated fridge freezer

How much do integrated fridge freezers cost?

Most brands have a far smaller selection of integrated fridge freezers, and these tend to be much pricier than freestanding models. You can buy a cheap one for less than £250, but most cost upwards of £500 - so expect to pay around this mark to get a good one.

Brands of cheaper integrated fridge freezers (£450 and under) include Beko, Candy, Hotpoint and Indesit. AEG, Bosch, Neff and Siemens models start at £500-£550, with top-of-the-range AEG and Neff models costing £800+.

At the premium end of the scale, models from Neff, Siemens, Liebherr and Miele can cost anything from £800 to £2,000.

To find out more about how much the big brands cost and whether they're actually worth the money, head over to our guide to the best fridge freezer brands.