Top five cheap fridge freezers
By Jess O'Leary
From affordable American fridge freezers to inexpensive integrated models, we round up the top five cheap fridge freezers for your needs.
Best cheap fridge freezers
It can be hard to find an affordable fridge freezer that’s also great at chilling and freezing your food. Our rigorous testing has uncovered some terrible models that take too long to chill and freeze, which won’t keep food at its freshest - and these models are often from budget brands.
Fortunately though, our rigorous testing has also revealed a number of models that are great at the basics and won’t break the bank. So, whether you’re after a spacious American-style fridge freezer, a small model for a compact kitchen, or an integrated model that you can disguise behind a cupboard door, we’ve got a great model for you.
To help you find the best-value fridge freezer for your needs, we’ve rounded up high-scoring models in five different categories: Best cheap fridge freezer, Best cheap American fridge freezer, Best cheap high-tech fridge freezer, Best cheap integrated fridge freezer and Best cheap compact fridge freezer. So whichever type of fridge freezer you want, we can help you pick the perfect model for your budget.
Best cheap fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
Quite simply, this is the best fridge freezer we’ve tested in years, if not ever. Many models that cost twice as much still can’t match this one for performance. The freezer cools four times faster than some we’ve seen, and the fridge is rapid as well, helping to keep your food fresher for longer. It will maintain a stable temperature, no matter what the weather outside, and it’s energy efficient, too, so you may be in for a pleasant surprise when you see your electricity bill. You can’t go wrong at this price.
Best cheap American fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
The average price of the 47 American fridge freezers we’ve tested is more than £900, with the most expensive costing more than £1,500. This model may not be from the most well-known brand but, at roughly a third of the price, you get a lot for your money with this spacious American-style fridge freezer.
There are 270 litres of usable space in the fridge and 142 litres in the freezer, which should be enough for even the biggest families. Yet the fridge is powerful enough to rapidly chill this cavernous space, and the freezer isn’t slow, either. It’s even relatively energy efficient.
Best cheap hi-tech fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
You might not think of fridge freezers as the most high-tech appliances, but they’re increasingly packed full of features. Many freezers are now frost-free, so you don’t ever need to defrost them manually. Fast-freeze and super-cool settings are also becoming common – giving you a burst of chilling or freezing power when you set them, which could be useful if you need to quickly cool a bottle of wine, for instance. Door alarms can also sound a useful warning if you leave the door open.
A model with all these features could cost a small fortune. Not so with this bargain Best Buy. It has all the above features and more, some of which you don’t always get on models costing twice as much. And most importantly, it’s a great all-rounder when it comes to actual chilling and freezing, with not a single red flag arising from our tough tests.
Best cheap integrated fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
Built-in fridge freezers tend to cost more than freestanding models - the average price of the ones we’ve tested is £640, compared with £500 for conventional models. But if you’re set on hiding your fridge freezer behind a kitchen cupboard door, then this is a good bet.
Not only is this one of the cheapest built-in fridge freezers around, it’s also one of the best. So, you can be confident that it will cool rapidly to keep your food in tip-top condition. It’s very quiet, too, so you’ll hardly know it’s there.
Best cheap compact fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
Fridge freezers seem to be getting ever larger - some American models now contain close to 500 litres of usable space, which is gargantuan. But what if you don’t want that much space, or have a height restriction in your kitchen? Well, smaller fridge freezers are still available, but we’ve found great ones hard to find.
This fridge freezer isn’t perfect and has been around a while, but it’s still one of the higher-scoring cheap and compact fridge freezers we’ve seen. It chills and freezes in good time and keeps the temperature steady, too. The only flaw our test uncovered was that it’s not very energy efficient, so it will cost a bit to run.
Which? fridge freezer reviews
To find the best fridge freezers, we spend nine weeks running dozens of tests, checks and measurements on each model in our temperature-controlled test labs.
We crank the room temperature up to 32°C and then plunge it down to a chilly 10°C – to see whether fridge freezers are able to keep their contents safely chilled and frozen in variable room temperatures. We also measure how fast they are at chilling and freezing. The faster a fridge freezer cools, the longer food will last and the fresher it will be when you defrost it.
We also measure how much electricity each fridge freezer uses to chill, freeze and run, which helps us separate the cheap-to-run models from the energy-guzzlers. And to find the fridge freezers that are easy to use and clean, we run tests to see how smoothly the drawers slide and how sturdy they are. We even spray cherry juice in the fridge, let it dry to a sticky mess and then rate how easy it is to clean, to see how easy you'll find it to clean up food and drink spills at home.
For the full list of top-scoring models, check out our Best Buy fridge freezers.