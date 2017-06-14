Top five cheap fridge freezers

Best cheap fridge freezers

It can be hard to find an affordable fridge freezer that’s also great at chilling and freezing your food. Our rigorous testing has uncovered some terrible models that take too long to chill and freeze, which won’t keep food at its freshest - and these models are often from budget brands.

Fortunately though, our rigorous testing has also revealed a number of models that are great at the basics and won’t break the bank. So, whether you’re after a spacious American-style fridge freezer, a small model for a compact kitchen, or an integrated model that you can disguise behind a cupboard door, we’ve got a great model for you.

To help you find the best-value fridge freezer for your needs, we’ve rounded up high-scoring models in five different categories: Best cheap fridge freezer, Best cheap American fridge freezer, Best cheap high-tech fridge freezer, Best cheap integrated fridge freezer and Best cheap compact fridge freezer. So whichever type of fridge freezer you want, we can help you pick the perfect model for your budget.

Which? members can log in to view our recommendations below. Not a member? Trial Which? for £1 and get full access to these results and all our reviews.