Are LG fridge freezers any good? Find out the pros and cons of buying LG and how its fridge freezers fare in our reviews.

Korean brand LG offers a range of freestanding and American-style fridge freezers.

LG conventional fridge-over-freezer models are often priced at the premium end of the scale. Costing around £450 to £800, they come with many of the latest cooling and storage features available. As you might expect, the brand's American fridge freezers tend to cost even more – usually around the £1,000 mark.

We’ve analysed the results of all the LG fridge freezers we’ve reviewed over the past two years to see whether the brand's fridge freezers are any good at keeping food chilled and frozen, and whether they’re energy-guzzling appliances that will cost you a fortune to run.

In the table below we’ve outlined how many of its latest models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand’s overall pros and cons. You can also see how reliable LG fridge freezers are, whether owners would recommend the brand and our expert verdict on whether we think you should buy an LG fridge freezer. Or, if you want to see how individual models have fared in our tests, read our fridge freezer reviews.

Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The brand reliability rating is based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 54 LG owners. The reliability score is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.

How much do LG’s fridge freezers cost?

LG freestanding fridge freezers

LG has a smaller range of fridge freezers than some brands. Prices range from around £450 to £800, with models with a stainless-steel or brushed-steel finish costing more than the ordinary white, black or silver versions.

LG American-style fridge freezers

Prices start at around £900 to £1,000 for a black or silver model with a water and ice dispenser you fill from the tap (rather than one you plumb into the mains).

The most expensive we've tested costs almost £1,300.