Most reliable fridge freezer brands

Fridge freezers are among the least reliable appliances we test. Reduce your chances of buying a fault-prone fridge freezer with our exclusive reliability results.

Faulty fridge freezers are a pain. Not only can they be costly to repair – if they're repairable at all – but when they go wrong they also tend to spoil your food and make a mess of your kitchen. Fortunately, our exclusive fridge freezer reliability ratings help prevent such headaches occurring in future.

Your fridge freezer is likely one of the least reliable appliances in your home. Not only is it one of the few machines you never switch off, but it also has the challenge of maintaining two separate safe and steady temperatures at all times. Our reliability ratings, below, can help you see which fridge freezers are more likely to run on and on, without giving up or breaking down, and which are unreliable by comparison.

To find the most reliable fridge freezer brands we surveyed just under 2,000 Which? members about the reliability record of their fridge freezers. We’ve heard about minor niggles, such as a faulty light, as well as major faults with the compressor or condenser – problems that would spell the end for your fridge freezer. We’ve got ratings for all the big fridge freezer brands – including Beko, Bosch, Miele, Samsung, Siemens and Zanussi.

The most reliable brands are approaching an impressive reliability rating of 80%, whereas the worst score in the sixties. That may not sound like a huge difference, but it could make a big difference over the course of your fridge freezer's lifespan. It pays to study the results below while trying to find the Best fridge freezer.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.

Which fridge freezer brands are the most reliable? Which fridge freezer brands are the most reliable? Brand name Reliability star rating Percentage reliability score 79% 78% 77% 77% 76% 76% 75% 75% 73% 70% 70% 70% 69% 67% Table notes Reliability ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 1,933 fridge freezer owners in October 2016 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other fridge freezer brands. Table last updated November 2016.

Which fridge freezer brand stays fault free longest? You’ve told us that when you buy a fridge freezer you think it should last 11 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those fridge freezer brands that stay fault free the longest.

Which fridge freezer brand stays fault free for longest? Which fridge freezer brand stays fault free for longest? Brand name % faults after one year % faults after five years % faults after ten years 6% 23% 26% 10% 23% 27% 7% 19% 24% 13% 31% 36% 9% 34% 36% 15% 31% 35% 3% 19% 31% 6% 24% 30% 12% 17% 25% 5% 25% 34% 16% 38% 40% 7% 19% 22% 13% 29% 32% 13% 23% 26% Table notes

All ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 1,933 fridge freezer owners in October 2016

Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.

How fridge freezer brands compare

When it comes to how long a fridge freezer stays fault-free, paying more doesn’t guarantee better results. In our survey, 12 brands earn a respectable reliability score of between 70 and 79% – these 12 fridge freezer brands include both budget and premium brands.

In our survey, 76% of Which? members who own a fridge freezer from the most reliable brand reported that their appliance was still fault-free after ten years. In contrast, some 40% of members who answered our survey and own a fridge freezer from the least reliable brand had experienced a fault in the first ten years of ownership.

Common fridge freezer problems

We calculate fridge freezer reliability scores by comparing the proportion of a brand's appliances that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater impact on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.

A minor fault – such as a broken door seal – is easily fixed, but major problems could cost hundreds of pounds to repair or mean you have to fork out for a new fridge freezer. Here’s a list of the most common faults experienced by Which? members who own a fridge freezer:

10% drawers or units broken or cracked

10% fridge not maintaining the correct temperature

9% build up of ice in the fridge

8% blocked drain or outlet

7% unusually noisy

Fridge freezer repairs

We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your fridge freezer, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with fridge freezers and other home appliances.

A blocked drain hole caused by build-up of food/gunge

Repairers’ advice Slightly more repairers advised paying a professional than repairing it yourself. One of the latter said: ‘It’s quite simple to do’. But another said: ‘If customers try to do it themselves, they may not reach the blockage point, therefore not actually removing the gunge.’

Cost of professional repair Around £70.

Our advice Try clearing the build-up yourself first to save £70 but, if this doesn’t seem to fix the problem, then call a repairer in.

Ice building up in a frost-free freezer due to a failed sensor

Repairers’ advice More than half advised getting it repaired by a professional. ‘It’s not clever to meddle with electrical equipment without knowledge,’ said one.

Cost of professional repair Around £62.50.

Our advice Get a repairer in.

The fridge not maintaining the correct temperature due to a door seal that’s split

Repairers’ advice Again, more than half advised getting it repaired professionally.

Cost of repair Around £70.

Our advice Call in a repairer.