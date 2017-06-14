Samsung fridge freezers rated

Before you buy a Samsung fridge freezer, find out how it's models scored in our reviews and how it compares to rival brands.

Korean company Samsung is a global brand known for making technology products such as TVs, laptops and mobile phones.

Samsung’s home appliances division makes all of the ‘big white box’ appliances you’ll find in your kitchen – including freestanding fridge freezers and an extensive range of American-style models.

Its freestanding fridge freezers occupy the mid-to-upper segment of the market, with prices ranging from £400-500 to around £1,300 for a top-spec model. Samsung’s American-style fridge freezers start at a competitively priced £600 and extend to more than £2,500.

We’ve analysed the results of every Samsung fridge freezer we’ve reviewed since 2015. We test to find out which fridge freezers are any good at keeping food chilled and frozen, and whether they’re energy-guzzling appliances that will cost you a fortune to run.

In the table below, we’ve outlined how many of Samsung's latest fridge freezer models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand’s overall pros and cons. You can also see our expert verdict on whether we think you should buy the brand. Or, if you want to see how individual models have fared in our tests, head to our full list of fridge freezer reviews.

Samsung fridge freezer overview table Samsung fridge freezer overview table Number tested 22 Number of Best Buys Average test score Brand reliability rating Customer score Loyalty score Typical spend Pros Cons Should I buy a Samsung fridge freezer? Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme.The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 287 Samsung owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.

How much do Samsung fridge freezers cost?

Most Samsung fridge freezers have a stylish silver, black, brushed-steel or stainless-steel finish, and have extra features, such as digital displays and well-designed storage solutions.

Samsung freestanding fridge freezers

You can buy a conventional model for around £400 to £450. These starter models tend to include some useful extra features, such as a fan (for creating and even fridge temperature), bottle rack and door-open alarms. Some have a water dispenser in the door with a jug you fill from the tap. Every Samsung fridge freezer has a frost-free freezer, which is a real bonus.

Generally, the price tag grows in line with extra storage and cooling features, such as LED lighting, digital displays, a higher energy-efficiency label and separate fridge and freezer thermostats. Models with a brushed-steel, stainless-steel or a high-gloss finish will cost more.

Top-of-the-range Samsung models can cost upwards of £1,000. They have two thermostats, to help you create more accurate fridge and freezer temperatures, and separate fridge and freezer cooling systems designed to maintain humidity levels in the fridge and maximise freshness.

Samsung American-style fridge freezers

Samsung has an extensive range of American-style fridge freezers – with a wide range of prices to match. There are a number of models costing between £600-800, which is an appealing price for one of these appliances. Pricier models have more storage and cooling features.