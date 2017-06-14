Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Zanussi fridge freezers rated

By Jess O'Leary

Discover what we think of Zanussi fridge freezers, based on the performance of the Zanussi fridge freezers we've reviewed

Italian brand Zanussi is owned by Electrolux, which also owns AEG. It offers a range of affordable kitchen appliances, including built-in and freestanding fridge freezers.

Zanussi fridge freezers are at the cheaper end of the scale, with most priced between £200 and £500. Even its top-of-the-range built-in model won’t cost you much more than £600.

We’ve analysed the results of every Zanussi fridge freezer we’ve tested since 2012 to see how this brand compares at keeping food chilled and frozen, and on energy consumption that could affect your bills.

In the table below, we’ve outlined how many of Zanussi's latest fridge freezer models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand’s overall pros and cons. You can also see our expert verdict on whether we think it’s a brand worth buying. Or, if you want to see how individual models have fared in our tests, read our fridge freezer reviews.

Zanussi fridge freezer overview table
Zanussi fridge freezer overview table
Number tested 10
Number of Best Buys Subscriber only content
Average test score Subscriber only content
Brand reliability rating Subscriber only content
Customer score Subscriber only content
Loyalty score Subscriber only content
Typical spend Subscriber only content
Pros Subscriber only content
Cons Subscriber only content
Should I buy a Zanussi fridge freezer? Subscriber only content
Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 84 Zanussi owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
Browse all our Zanussi fridge freezer reviews.

How much do Zanussi fridge freezers cost?

Zanussi freestanding fridge freezers

If you just want a basic conventional fridge freezer, you can buy an entry-level, no-frills Zanussi for around £300, with most models being frost-free. A model with the freezer sitting on top costs even less - you can buy one for around £190.

Most Zanussi models sit in the £350 to £550 bracket, with prices varying depending on their size, features and finish. Some of the top-end models have an A++ energy rating.

Zanussi integrated models

Integrated or built-in models are always more expensive than freestanding equivalents, and brands’ ranges tend to be small. Zanussi’s built-in models start at around £400 and go up to about £600.

