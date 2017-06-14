Energy-efficient fridges

Your fridge is using electricity 24 hours a day, so it's a good idea to buy an energy-efficient model if you want to keep running costs as low as possible. Use our energy calculator and recommendations below to pick out a fridge that won't drive up your energy bills.

Refrigeration appliances notch up a staggering £2bn in electricity bills each year in the UK because they're switched on around the clock.

And although all new models must have an energy label rating of at least A+, we've found that models with the same energy label can cost different amounts to run each year. Our rigorous expert testing calculates the true running costs of every fridge we review.

See our energy calculator and table below to find your perfect energy-efficient fridge.

