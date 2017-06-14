How to buy the best fridge

Freestanding fridges

These are the most widely available and cheapest type, and you can put them anywhere in your kitchen. Under-counter models fit under your work surface, or you can tuck tall models away in the corner.

Pros of freestanding fridges: Cheapest type, with lots of models, colours and finishes to choose from. You can take a freestanding fridge with you when you move.

Cons of freestanding fridges: Can spoil the look of your kitchen.

Freestanding fridges come in a wide range of brands, prices, colours and finishes.

Integrated fridges

If you don’t want large white appliances on view in your home, then consider an integrated or built-in fridge. These sit behind cupboard doors and blend in with your kitchen units.

You can buy tall or under-counter integrated fridges, and some are designed to fit above waist height into a tall bank of cupboards. On the downside, there are fewer integrated models on the market and they’re more expensive than freestanding fridges.

Pros of integrated fridges: Hidden from sight, tend to run more quietly than freestanding models.

Cons of integrated fridges: Compared with freestanding fridges, they’re more expensive, offer fewer models to choose between and they tend to have higher running costs.

Decided on built-in? Find out more in our guide to how to buy the best integrated fridge.

Integrated fridges tend to cost more to run than freestanding models.

Larder fridges

These are fridges that don’t have an integrated freezer compartment (see fridges with ice boxes, below). You can buy tall or under-counter models and either freestanding or integrated styles.

Pros of larder fridges: Cheapest type and widely available in a variety of brands, colours and sizes. Offer maximum storage space for chilled food, cheapest to run.

Cons of larder fridges: You can’t store frozen food or ice inside.

Need this type of fridge for your kitchen? Discover more in our dedicated larder fridge buying guide.

Larder fridges offer maximum storage space for chilled groceries.

Fridges with ice boxes

These have a small freezer compartment at the top of the fridge. This comes in handy if you want to keep a few frozen items easily to hand or if you don’t have room for a freezer in your kitchen. Some allow you to store ice and ready-frozen food, such as frozen peas or ice cream. Others are powerful enough to freeze fresh food down to safe temperatures.

Pros of fridges with ice boxes: They provide storage for chilled and frozen food in one appliance, they’re useful for chilling drinks quickly, they cost about the same as fridge-only models.

Cons of fridges with ice boxes: The ice box takes up space, so there’s less room for chilled food. They’re more expensive to run than fridge-only models, and they’re not popular - so there are fewer models to choose between.