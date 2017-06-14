How to buy the best integrated fridge

Tall integrated fridges

This type of integrated fridge is built into tall kitchen cupboards - either as individual columns or into a bank of units. Some of the shorter models are called over-counter or in-column fridges.

Tall fridges offer a huge amount of storage space, which makes them a good option if your household eats a lot of fresh food and you need plenty of fridge space.

Integrated tall fridge dimensions

Most tall integrated fridges are a fairly standard width and depth to match the size of a standard 60cm-wide kitchen cupboard unit. They might vary by a couple of centimetres, but you won’t have to factor in extra space for ventilation.

The largest are typically 177cm tall. The next size down is around 140cm and the smallest come in at 123cm or less.

Integrated tall fridge prices

This will depend on the size and brand you want. The tallest models start at around £400 for a Beko and rise to £700-£800 for an entry-level Bosch or Neff.

You’ll pay up to £1,000 for a Bosch, Neff or Siemens with more features, while models from Liebherr and Miele are likely to cost more than £1,000.