How to buy the best larder fridge

Under-counter larder fridges

Under-counter larder fridges fit under your kitchen worktop, so you can tuck your fridge out of the way and save space - useful if you have a small kitchen. On the downside, you can’t fit a huge amount of food inside. They're best suited to smaller households or those who buy fresh food on a little-and-often basis.

Bear in mind that you’ll have to bend down to unpack your shopping and retrieve items, and the salad crisper drawer at the bottom may be hard to access if you find bending difficult.

Under-counter fridge dimensions

Under-counter larder fridges are 90cm high or less to fit under a work surface. Most are 55-60cm wide.

Depths can vary between 50-60cm. Slimmer 50cm models offer less storage space but are more likely to sit flush with the cupboard doors on either side. You can fit more inside a 60cm-wide model, but it might protrude slightly into your kitchen.

Prices of under-counter larder fridges

If you simply want a fridge for keeping your food chilled and you don’t want to spend a lot, a cheap Fridgemaster or Lec model can cost less than £150.

Expect to pay roughly £200-£250 for most Beko, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi fridges and £300-plus for an AEG, Bosch or Siemens model. You can pay more than £400 for some Liebherr and Miele under-counter fridges.

We've tested the latest larder fridges from all the big brands and covering a wide range of prices - and we've found that the best chillers are not always the expensive ones you might expect to stand out. We've even condemned a pricey under-counter model from a premium brand as a Don't Buy because it's so terrible at chilling.