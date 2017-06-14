How to buy the best wine cooler

What is a wine cooler?

It's a specially designed refrigeration appliance used to keep wine stored at the ideal temperature prior to serving. Storing and serving wine can be a bit of a complex art form, but if done correctly you can be sure of getting the best out of your bottles.

Do I need a wine cooler?

If you're seriously pondering this question, then the chances are you have enough interest in wine to make buying a wine cooler a sound investment.

If you're taking the time to buy and try a variety of wines, it's worth experiencing them at their best. Serving wine at the correct temperature will allow you to fully experience its flavours, aromas and body.

If you tend to just wash your steak down with a couple of glasses of any old plonk now and then, a wine cooler probably isn't for you.

If you simply want a decent chiller for your bottle of white or fizz, check out our Best Buy fridges or find out which ones include a handy bottle shelf in our fridge freezer reviews.

How much does a wine cooler cost?

The price range for wine coolers is the widest you'll see for any refrigeration appliance, so there really is something to suit every budget. When deciding how much to pay, you should be guided by how expensive your wine collection is.

For example, there's little point in paying £3,000 for a wine cooler if the wines inside it collectively cost less than £250.

You'll have to pay more for a larger capacity and for features more commonly found in high-end wine cabinets. But if you just want to keep your supermarket bought, soon-to-be-drunk wines at the right serving temperature, you need not pay more than £200.

Prices start from as low as £55 for a single temperature zone, freestanding model with capacity for eight bottles. They can reach as much as £3,000 for a built-in, triple-temperature-zone model packed with features to help keep your wine in the best condition. A vast array of models of differing sizes, capacities and features sit between these two extremes.

Below is a rough guide to what you might reasonably expect within each price range:

£55-£200: a single temperature zone, freestanding model with capacity for between 7-35 bottles. It may come with UV-protected glass, but is unlikely to have many other features.

£200-£500: within this price range you'll begin to see models with capacity for up to 50 bottles. Smaller capacity built-in models also become available at this point. Above £350 and you can begin to expect anti-vibration features and UV-protection glass as standard. Spend more than £450, and models with dual-temperature zones become available.

More than £500: this is where the serious wine enthusiast will want to start looking. Triple-temperature zones are common in this price range, as are a lot of the features highlighted above. Once you reach £1,500 you should expect to have most, if not all, of the best features.

How wide is a wine cooler?

Wine coolers range from 15cm to 70cm in width. But most models tend to be around 60cm wide.