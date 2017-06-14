Which? Best Buy fridges
The best fridges cool quickly, helping your groceries last longer. They also keep your food evenly and safely chilled. Scroll down to reveal our Best Buy fridges.
If you need a new fridge, how do you know which models will keep your groceries in tip-top condition and which will cause your food to go off more quickly than it should? We’ve tested hundreds of fridges to find the ones that help extend the shelf-life of your groceries and that don’t cost a fortune to run.
- We run dozens of tests, so you can be sure your Best Buy fridge will cool your food quickly and keep it safely chilled at all times
- We reveal the true energy costs - your fridge is running around the clock, so we'll tell you how much each fridge will add to your energy bill
- We expose the sluggish chillers, to help you steer clear of fridges that will leave your food languishing at unsafe temperatures
To get instant access to all our fridge reviews, sign up for a £1 Which? trial. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best fridges
A great fridge will chill your groceries quickly, keep food safely chilled around the clock, run quietly and won't hike up your energy bills. We've tested fridges from all the big brands - including Beko, Bosch, Miele, Samsung and Zanussi - to reveal the Best Buys that stand out from the crowd.
- Chilling power We challenge a fridge's chilling power, seeing how rapidly it can cool food-equivalent gel packs. The best can do the job in a matter of hours while the worst can't cool in two days of testing.
- Temperature stability We turn the temperature in our test lab up to see whether each fridge can keep its cool during a heat wave. We then turn the temperature down to see whether it will keep your food evenly chilled during frosty winter nights.
- Reliable thermostat setting To make sure your fridge chills at the right temperature when you first set it up in your kitchen, we test the manufacturer's recommended thermostat setting. Some are spot on, but others are way off, meaning that you'd need to use a fridge thermometer to set the temperature.
- Energy use We measure how much energy a fridge uses to chill, freeze and keep a steady temperature. We then work out whether it's an energy-saver or an energy-guzzler for its size, and also calculate how much it will add to your yearly energy bills.
- Ease of use and cleaning The best fridges have smooth-sliding salad crisper drawers, easy-to-adjust shelves and door racks that are deep enough to hold large bottles of water. They're also easy to clean. Our ease-of-use and cleaning tests are designed to separate the models that are a dream to use from those that will annoy you.
A great fridge will chill your groceries fast, keep food safely chilled around the clock, run quietly and won't add a fortune to your energy bills.
Fridge reviews you can trust
Which? tests the latest tall and under-counter, freestanding and built-in fridges from all of the big appliance names, such as AEG, Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit, John Lewis, Lec, LG, Miele, Neff, Samsung, Siemens, Smeg and Zanussi. We’ve come across good and bad fridges from the same manufacturer, and found you can’t always rely on the brand badge on the appliance to guarantee a top-notch model. And this is where our reviews come in.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial Which? membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.