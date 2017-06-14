Top five fridges of 2017

The sole purpose of a fridge is to keep your food in the best possible condition for the longest possible time. It doesn’t sound too difficult, but our pick of the top five and three worst fridges we’ve tested shows how much you stand to gain – or lose – when you buy a new fridge.

The best fridges chill in lightning-quick time and will keep your food safely chilled, no matter what. The worst take can more than twice as long to cool, push up your energy bills and will potentially spoil your food when the temperature in your kitchen rises or falls.

No matter what size or type of fridge you’re looking for, our tough chilling tests wheedle out the best from the rest. And as our best fridges below show, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a great model.

