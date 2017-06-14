Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which fridge brand?

Top 13 fridge brands for 2017

By Ben Slater

Article 2 of 2

Which fridge brands are best? Our expert chart reveal whether big names such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung are worth buying.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of fridges to find the best for chilling food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi. 

In the table below, we've collated all our fridge test results on the current test programme, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of fridge stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

Fridge brands rated
Fridge brands rated
Brand name Average review score Reliability rating Customer score Verdict
Subscriber only content 59% 84% There's a lot to like about this brand. Not only is it the most reliable fridge brand, but it also boasts the highest customer score. That being said, this brand's fridges are often pricey, and the ones that we’ve tested recently have struggled in certain aspects of our test, so you need to choose your model carefully.
Subscriber only content 65% N/A This brand of fridge is more reliable than most, and the models we've tested since 2015 have been pretty good when it comes to performance, too. They do well at the essential task of chilling quickly, helping to maximise the freshness of your food, but you'll need to keep an eye on the temperature in your fridge during a heatwave.
Subscriber only content N/A N/A Fridges from this brand tend to be reliable and energy-efficient, so are worth considering if you're looking for a long-lasting fridge that won't cost the earth to run. There are six brands with a higher average review score, though, reflecting the fact that the models we've tested from this brand haven't been flawless.
Subscriber only content 82% 81% This is the brand to beat when it comes to fridge performance, with an impressive average review score of 82%. There are clearly a lot of happy owners of this brand out there, too, because it earned the highest customer score. When you consider that it's also fourth on our list for reliability, it becomes a pretty hard brand to beat.
Subscriber only content 53% 70% This brand's fridges are affordable and reliable, but our average review score shows that they can be a bit hit an miss when it comes to  performance. If you think this is the brand for you, you'll need choose your model carefully to be among the 70% of Which? members who are happy with this brand of fridge and would recommend it to a friend.
Subscriber only content 66% 73% Fridges from this brand do pretty well across the board, so you can do a lot worse than buy a fridge from this brand. We've only tested built-in fridges from this brand in recent years, and while they didn't ace our tests, they're still a lot better than some others we've seen.
Subscriber only content N/A N/A We haven't tested any fridges from this brand since 2015 and we didn't get enough responses in our survey to give a customer score. So, if you've got your eye on a model from this brand, you may want to look at our reviews from other brands first. But if you're set on it, you can at least take heart in the fact that it didn't perform badly in our 2016 reliability survey.
Subscriber only content 78% N/A This brand just falls into the bottom half of our reliability table, but we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the fridges from this brand that we've reviewed. They aced our tough tests, so if you opt for one of these models you shouldn't be disappointed.
Subscriber only content 75% 67% This brand's fridges tend to be on the pricey side, and their not as reliable as some of the other premium brands. But this brand has a high average review score, which suggests that it's strong when it comes to the essential task of chilling your food and maintaining a safe and steady temperature at all times.
Subscriber only content N/A 61% We haven't tested any fridges from this brand since 2015, but the it has the fourth-lowest reliability rating and the lowest customer score, so you should think carefully before opting for this brand of fridge.
Subscriber only content 64% 66% This brand of fridge isn't in the top half of our table for any of the three measures - average review score, reliability or customer score - so you might want to consider another brand ahead of this one. If you do opt for this brand, make sure you go for one of the models that impressed in our tough tests.
Subscriber only content 58% 65% Fridges from this brand are the second worst when it comes to reliability and customer score, and the third worst for average review score. So, there's not much to recommend this brand over those higher up in our table.
Subscriber only content 56% 71% This brand's fridges tend to be reasonable priced and quite a lot of customers are happy with their purchase and would recommend the brand to a friend. But none of the models we've tested in recent years have been particularly impressive, and this brand was also rated as the worst for reliability in 2016.

Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridges test programme. Our reliability rating and customer scores are based on a survey of 1,506 Which? members conducted in October 2016. Average test score calculated from all reviews from since July 2015. Customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand. Where N/A appears, survey data is not available for this brand. Table last updated December 2016.

Choosing the best brand of fridge

As you can see from the table above, the brand at the top of the pile is the one that has an average reviews score and customer rating of over 80%, and score and an impressive four stars for reliability. If you buy your fridge from this brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and chill your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.

The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that are towards the bottom of the table for reliability and have an average review score of less than 60%.

Some brands earn a high customer score and reliability rating, but some of their models that we've reviewed have disappointed in our tough tests, bringing down their average review score. Nevertheless, the brand could still be worth considering, provided you avoid any models that struggled to meet our exacting standards.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridges last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridges through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge. 

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Most reliable fridge brands

More on fridges

All advice on fridges

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017