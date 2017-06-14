Top 13 fridge brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of fridge

As you can see from the table above, the brand at the top of the pile is the one that has an average reviews score and customer rating of over 80%, and score and an impressive four stars for reliability. If you buy your fridge from this brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and chill your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.

The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that are towards the bottom of the table for reliability and have an average review score of less than 60%.

Some brands earn a high customer score and reliability rating, but some of their models that we've reviewed have disappointed in our tough tests, bringing down their average review score. Nevertheless, the brand could still be worth considering, provided you avoid any models that struggled to meet our exacting standards.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridges last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridges through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge.

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.