Which fridge brand?
Top 13 fridge brands for 2017
By Ben Slater
Article 2 of 2
Which fridge brands are best? Our expert chart reveal whether big names such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung are worth buying.
We've tested and reviewed hundreds of fridges to find the best for chilling food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.
We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi.
In the table below, we've collated all our fridge test results on the current test programme, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of fridge stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.
Choosing the best brand of fridge
As you can see from the table above, the brand at the top of the pile is the one that has an average reviews score and customer rating of over 80%, and score and an impressive four stars for reliability. If you buy your fridge from this brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and chill your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.
The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that are towards the bottom of the table for reliability and have an average review score of less than 60%.
Some brands earn a high customer score and reliability rating, but some of their models that we've reviewed have disappointed in our tough tests, bringing down their average review score. Nevertheless, the brand could still be worth considering, provided you avoid any models that struggled to meet our exacting standards.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridges last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.
We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridges through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge.
And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.