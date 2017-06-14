Best garden shredder brands
By Adelaide Gray
We've surveyed thousands of Which? members to find out which popular garden shredder brands have the happiest customers.
If you're thinking of investing in a new garden shredder, you want to be confident you're getting a brand that won't let you down.
We know from our years of expert testing that you don't always get what you pay for when it comes to garden shredders. We've found a Best Buy garden shredder for less than £200, and others for over £350 that failed to make the grade.
That's why we've asked thousands Which? members to tell us how happy they were with their garden machinery, so we could find out which brands have the happiest customers.
Best and worst garden shredder brands
In the table below, we've crunched the numbers and awarded each brand a unique customer score so you can see at-a-glance how the most popular garden shredder brands, AL-KO, Bosch and Black and Decker, compare.
|Table of garden shredder brands
|Brand
|
Average test score
|Ease of use
|Customer score
|Verdict
|69%
|72%
|This is a popular brand for garden shredders, and has been highly rated by its customers in our survey, achieving an overall score of 72%. We've awarded Best Buys to three of its shredders which we've tested. The models that didn't make the cut still performed well, but had one or two niggles that held them back. Head to our garden shredder reviews to get the full lowdown on the models we've tested and find the best one for you.
|69%
|60%
|We've tested three of this brand's shredders and they all scored 67% or above, with one achieving our coveted Best Buy status. Our tests have found that this brand's shredders tend to be effective at shredding prunings, but can sometimes be tricky to use, and customers only awarded this brand two stars out of five for ease of use. Find out which shredder is the right choice for you by heading to our garden shredder reviews.
|62%
|45%
|This brand came bottom of our customer survey, scoring a fairly disappointing 45%. While the company is a big player in the garden tools market in general, it currently only has one, cheap shredder on offer. It's not a Best Buy, but it's worth considering if you're on a budget and have lots of woody material to shred. Read our full garden shredder reviews to see how it compares to other models on test.
Table notes
Average test score based on the results of all models tested (correct as of January 2016)
Customer score and Ease of use: based on how customer survey of 6,428 Which? members in April and May 2015
Choosing the best garden shredder
Garden shredders don't come cheap, so you don't want to waste your money on one that's frustratingly loud, constantly blocking and can't handle your garden prunings. We put all of the models we review through their paces at the Which? lab so we can help you take the guesswork out of choosing.
Head to our garden shredder reviews to find the best model for you and your budget.