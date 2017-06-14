How to get the most from your garden shredder

Garden shredders you can count on

If you're on a mission to get your garden clear of prunings, the last thing you want is a garden shredder that's not up to the task, keeps blocking, and is so noisy that you can't hear yourself think.

That's why we put all the garden shredders we review through their paces at the Which? test lab, to make sure we recommend only the models that won't let you down.

We spend 10 minutes feeding a variety of garden debris through each shredder, then rate the shreddings on how fine they are, and make a note of how often the shredder blocks or stalls in the process.

Only the shredders that are powerful enough to make light work of the toughest materials are given our coveted Best Buy award.

