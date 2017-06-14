How we test garden shredders

How efficiently does it shred garden debris?

Above all, you need to be confident that your shredder can turn your garden waste into manageable clippings as quickly as possible and without fuss.

We put each shredder through a series of rigorous tests to find out if it's up to the job.

Each shredder has a mix of both easy and difficult-to-shred waste fed through it for 30 minutes. We rate the shreddings for how fine they are and weigh the material produced to see how much it shredded.

Our tests are specially designed to reflect the way you will use your shredder in your own garden, so we use a variety of garden debris to check shredding efficiency including:

straight, fresh branches, up to 20mm in diameter

prunings from an overgrown conifer hedge

spiny and woody branches with side-shoots growing at awkward angles

soft, fibrous plants

dead branches up to the maximum diameter specified for the shredder (typically 30-40mm)