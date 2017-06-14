Which? Best Buy garden shredders
Best Buy garden shredders will help you clear up quickly, making light work of even the toughest of garden debris.
Don't settle for a poor-performing garden shredder that's constantly blocking and fails to shred your branches properly - our independent reviews can fast track you straight to models that will make short work of your garden waste, whatever your budget.
Our tests go the extra mile to make sure that the Best Buy garden shredders we recommend can be trusted not to let you down. We can also tell you which models to avoid, so you won't end up wasting money on a disappointing shredder that just isn't up to scratch.
- We put each garden shredder to the test with a range of garden materials, such as woody branches, conifer prunings and soft plants.
- Best Buy shredders will blitz through garden mess without blocking, so you won't have to keep stopping to unclog.
- We also rate each model for noisiness, so you can trust that our Best Buys won't leave you with ringing in your ears.
How we uncover the best garden shredders
We spend hours shredding both easy and tough garden materials through the garden shredders we test and recording the number of blockages with each model to find out
- Easy waste We think that all shredders should be able to handle common easy-to-shred garden waste such as fresh, straight shrub prunings, so we spend 10 minutes feeding this type of waste through each shredder so we can be sure that they can do their basic job.
- Difficult waste We spend 20 minutes feeding notoriously tough-to-shred materials, such as dead woody stems and conifer prunings, through each shredder to find out which can manage even your most challenging garden waste.
- Efficiency We rate the size and appearance of the shreddings produced by each shredder to see how fine they are and how well they've been broken down.
- Safety We don't just assume that all shredders are safe. We double check the electrical and mechanical safety ourselves to the relevant standards.
- Noise We rate the noise levels of each shredder at different distances so we can tell you whether a shredder will be irritatingly loud not just for you, but for your neighbours, too.
Shredder reviews you can trust
We've tested shredders from best-selling brands such as Al-Ko, Black & Decker, Bosch and Ryobi so you can count on us to help you find the best model for your garden, and your budget.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
