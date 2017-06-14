Gardening jobs for February

For February, we suggest planting garlic, sowing half-hardy annuals and putting up a nest box.

Plant garlic outdoors

Make sure that you get your garlic in the ground before the end of February.

Break the bulbs into the individual cloves and plant pointed-end up, so that the tip is just covered in soil. Space them 15cm apart in rows that are 30cm apart in a sunny spot, preferably with well-drained soil.

Make sure you stay on top of weeds as garlic dislikes competition.

Cut back ornamental grasses

After looking good all winter, the biscuit-coloured stems of deciduous ornamental grasses, such as miscanthus, will begin to get untidy. Using secateurs, cut them back to ground level, being careful not to damage any new, green growth that's sprouting at the base.

If you've got a lot of plants you can save time by slicing the stems with a hedge trimmer into 5-8cm pieces which can be left on the ground to rot down.

You can give plants a boost by feeding them and mulching around them.

Put up a nest box

Make sure that you site your box out of the prevailing wind and strong sunlight. It should be about 1-3m above the ground, ideally on a tree trunk, but a wall or shed is fine, too. Look for somewhere that is hard for cats or squirrels to reach and be sure to position it away from bird tables and feeders, as they're busy areas.

Sow half-hardy annuals

Some tender plants, such as pelargoniums and begonias, need a long growing season, so it's good to start them off from seed early in the year. Check the back of the seed packet and sow when recommended as others can be left as late as April or even May.

A good tip is to mix fine seed, such as nicotiana, with dry silver sand to make it easier to spread out when sowing, so it doesn't all land in one clump.

