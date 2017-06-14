Best and worst greenhouse brands

Greenhouses are expensive, so it's worth taking your time and researching which is best for your needs. Our guide can help.

Greenhouses cost a lot of money, often more than £1,000. And, of course, once a greenhouse is installed in your garden, it's not easy to remove it and put a different one in its place.

We asked members of the Which? Connect panel to tell us which greenhouse brands they own have proved reliable over the years. The results vary greatly between brands, with the best getting a five-star rating and worst just a three-start rating.

We've compiled the results of our survey to bring you our reliability scores for greenhouse brands such as B&Q and Rhino. Which? members can log in now to view the results in the table below. If you're not already a subscriber, get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?

Greenhouse Which? reliability scores Brand Reliability B&Q Elite Halls Rhino

Greenhouse Which? customer views scores Brand Customer score Build quality Ease of construction Ease of maintenance Fit for purpose Stability Value for money B&Q Elite Halls Rhino