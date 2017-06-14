How to grow chillies

Starting off chillies

You can either buy plants from the garden centre in spring or you can sow seeds from mid-February in a heated propagator or on a warm windowsill. They need a minimum temperature of 18C to germinate. Starting off chillies early in the year will give them the opportunity to ripen their fruits over the summer.

Sow the seeds thinly on top of a Best Buy compost for sowing seeds. Cover with a light layer of fine compost or vermiculite. Keep the compost just moist; the seeds won't germinate if it dries out.

Carefully prick out the seedlings into individual pots and pot on until they're in their final container, which needs to be 25-30cm wide.