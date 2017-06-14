Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Grow your own jobs for April

April brings us warmer weather and the chance to get out onto the veg plot to start planting veg like onions and potatoes in earnest. 

What to do in April

Greenhouse

  • Harvest early salad leaves
  • Sow tender herbs
  • Sow tender crops
  • Pot up greenhouse crops

Outdoors

  • Plant maincrop potatoes
  • Deal with weeds
  • Sow catch crops
  • Plant onions
  • Earth up early potatoes
  • Sow root veg for winter
  • Plant brassicas
