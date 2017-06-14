Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Grow your own monthly jobs

Grow your own jobs for January and February

Article 1 of 10

January and February weather may be cold but it's time to get planning your veg garden for the year ahead. In the greenhouse you can start off some early crops for a treat in late spring.

What to do in January and February

Greenhouse

  • Make a plan of the plot
  • Start off some early crops
  • Sow peppers and chillies
  • Start off peas in guttering
  • Sow broad beans 
  • Chit potatoes
  • Sow onions

Outdoors

  • Warm the soil
  • Plant garlic
  • Top up raised beds
Grow your own jobs for March

