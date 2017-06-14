Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Grow your own monthly jobs

Grow your own jobs for June

Article 5 of 10

All areas of the UK should be frost-free by June so tender veg can go outside. There are also the first of this year's crops to be picked.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

What to do in June

Greenhouse

  • Look after tomato plants
  • Keep the greenhouse cool

Outdoors

  • Harvest peas and broad beans
  • Lift early potatoes
  • Pick strawberries
  • Feed your plants
  • Plant tender crops
  • Sow quick-growing veg
  • Plant winter crops
  • Weed regularly
  • Deal with pests
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Grow your own jobs for May

next

Grow your own jobs for July

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017