Grow your own jobs for March
By Ceri Thomas
March marks the start of spring and it's time to get growing veg. It's still cold outdoors but there's lots to do in the greenhouse as well as preparing the plot.
What to do in March
Greenhouse
- Earth up potatoes growing in containers
- Sow brassicas
- Sow lettuce every two or three weeks
- Thin out courgette seedlings if two have germinated in the same pot
- Sow salads in containers or the greenhouse border
- Sow greenhouse tomatoes
- Sow a second batch of broad beans
- Sow tender herbs, such as coriander
Outdoors
- Plant broad beans outdoors
- Plant out peas growing in gutters and sow another batch direct in the soil
- Plant early and second-early potatoes in mild areas
- Plant shallots
- Test the soil temperature regularly to see if it's warm enough to sow outdoors