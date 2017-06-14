Grow your own jobs for November and December

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

There isn't much more to do on the veg plot before winter except tidy up and protect the winter crops from pests. However, you can plant garlic now to give it the cold period is needs to thrive.

What to do in November and December

Greenhouse

  • Check stored veg
  • Care for winter salads

Outdoors

  • Keep harvesting winter veg
  • Check brassicas
  • Tidy the plot
  • Plant garlic
  • Use and make compost
